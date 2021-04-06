Gold rates drop Rs950/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs950 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs104,450 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs814 to Rs89,550. In the international market, gold rates fell by $5 to $1,726 per ounce. Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,360 per tola. Price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,165.98.