SMEDA, NBP sign agreement

KARACHI: Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have agreed to provide SMEs with joint financial and non-financial services including collaborative research, training and lending programmes for promotion of young SMEs and women entrepreneurs.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday by SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza, and NBP President Arif Usmani.

Under the MoU, both the organisations have agreed to create awareness and outreach of financial and non-finacial advisory services for young entrepreneurs, small businesses, agriculture, growers, women entrepreneurs and other SMEs in Pakistan.

Both the organisations would organise financial literacy awareness and training programmes for students of vocational and technical institutions, and would also provide handholding services to young entrepreneurs in collaboration with community organisations, NGOs, chambers of commerce and industries (CCIs) and trade associations.

Raza and Usmani assured that the MoU would be implemented in letter and spirit through strong mutual cooperation for achieving the goal of financial inclusion, diversity and access to finance for SMEs.

They also assured to jointly organise capacity building programmes for Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority helpdesk and NBP officials to effectively assess and respond to financing needs of SMEs.

Collaborative efforts would also be made to work with universities in the country to motivate and support students and fresh graduates for managing business start-ups. The MoU would also enable the NBP staff to have adequate awareness on importance of non-financial advisory services.