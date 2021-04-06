Pseudo-stabilisation

LAHORE: We are misinterpreting stabilisation by focusing on few indicators like improvement in current account or increase in foreign exchange reserves totally disregarding the ever widening fiscal deficit and ballooning public sector enterprises losses.

In case of real stabilisation the fiscal deficit would have reduced and the efficiencies of public sector enterprises improved. Fiscal deficit in real sense is the liability that a state creates by financing its expenditures through borrowing.

This deficit officially does not include the losses the public sector enterprises regularly accumulate except for the specific subsidies that the state provides to some of these entities like power subsidy.

Public sector enterprises lossess are also a government liability whether you call it a fiscal deficit or not. Even if the losses are parked in a holding company financed by banks the final liability is that of state.

The economy would stabilise if we somehow increase our revenues to match our expenses. Currently we are not generating enough revenues even to finance our current expenditures. The development work remains a low priority. In the first six months of this fiscal our fiscal deficit was Rs1.14 trillion and our revenue collection (tax and non-tax) stood at Rs3.3 trillion.

This means we are financing 25 percent of our expenditure needs through deficit financing. But that is not all the losses of the state enterprises after covering subsidies for six months are above Rs700 million. That means in a complete year the fiscal deficit would be around 2.28 trillion and the state enterprises losses would be 1.4 trillion.

When we talk about stabilisation we expect the fiscal deficit to contain if not reduced. We also expect the losses of public sector companies to decrease. Stabilisation comes from better management and accountability. The revenue pilferage is plugged and the efficiencies of the public sector enterprises are improved. Have we done that in last 32 months?

What is the economic sense of covering your deficits through borrowing? Everyone knows the government machinery is not operating transparently. Corruption combined with incompetence has plagued our government machinery. If you want to stabilise the economy the first thing that should be done is to improve the working of government departments that are constantly on decline.

This government has increased revenues by increasing the tax rates and not by bringing a large number of informal businesses into the tax net. The tax to GDP ratio ideally should be 20 percent ours is hardly 50 percent of the ideal. The tax to GDP ratio would increase if large numbers of tax evaders are brought into the tax net. Economy would remain fragile until then.

In the same way stabilisation would have taken place had we reformed our public sector enterprises. If a state operates commercial entities it should be run professionally and not by bureaucrats.

The prices or tariffs of the public sector companies should be based on commercial viability. Commercial viability however does not mean the entity should be allowed to operate inefficiently and the consumers should be asked to boot that inefficiency particularly in cases where the state is the only supplier of that service or facility. The companies operated by state include power and gas distributors.

Energy and power are the basic inputs consumed by households, industries and transport. Industries have to compete globally in both domestic and world markets. Higher tariffs than those paid by competing industries in other economies would deprive them of both markets.

It has been proved time and again our gas distributors and power distribution companies are highly inefficient compared with global average efficiencies of similar enterprises elsewhere. The inefficiencies are on the rise both in case of line losses and non-recovery of bills in the power sector. Bring them to the global average the losses would be gone.

The gas distribution losses started at the start of this century and currently these are in the range of 10 percent. These losses are also incorporated in the imported gas by the distributors. The tariff then becomes unbearable. Still the government is incurring losses in power and gas companies even after increasing tariff to unbearable levels.

This loss has to be covered by the state that already is resource less. The removal of some key persons from the economic ministries show that even the prime minister is not satisfied with the economic performance of the government. Let us hope his time around he selects competent individuals with integrity. The nation needs a quick turnaround and not experimentation.