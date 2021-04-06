FBR adds 0.34 million names to ATL in March

KARACHI: Around 340,000 taxpayers have enrolled their names in the Active Taxpayers list (ATL) last month after paying a surcharge to avail reduced tax rates on various transactions, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Monday.

The updated ATL for tax year 2020 showed an addition of 340,000 active taxpayers on the basis of returns filed up to April 04, 2021. The FBR issues a new ATL for the immediate tax year on March 1 every year. The ATL on the basis of returns filed for tax year 2020 was issued on March 01, 2021.

The number of active taxpayers was merely 2.17 million. The number was considerably low when compared with 3.11 million for tax year 2019 (on the basis of weekly ATL updated up to February 24, 2021).

Officials in the FBR said more people would pay surcharges to ensure their name on the ATL to avail the reduced rate of withholding tax rates.

The appearance of a name on the ATL guarantees no withholding tax or reduced rate on various transactions including banking transactions, school fees, property transactions, sales of securities, sale and purchase of motor vehicles, payment at import stage etc.

However, if a person does not appear on the ATL then a 100 percent higher rate of tax is applied on such person.

Through Finance Act, 2018 a new provision was added to Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 under which the late filer of income tax return would not be added to ATL. Further through Finance Act, 2019 it was further amended and the late filer will only be added to the ATL on the payment of surcharge.

Under the law, a late filer in case of company shall pay Rs20,000, in case of Association of Person (AOP) Rs10,000 and an individual late filer shall pay Rs1,000 for appearance on the ATL.

The sources further said the FBR had identified the people who filed their returns after the due date in order to impose penalty, which is separate from the payment of surcharge.

Through recently promulgated Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Act, 2021, the amount for penalty has been reduced in case of filing income tax returns. However, this would apply returns filed for tax year 2021.

According to the recent ordinance the penalty amount has been reduced up to 75 percent in case a return is filed within one month after the due date. Further, the penalty amount will be reduced 50 percent and 25 percent in case the return is filed after two months and three months, respectively.