Ramazan, Eid moon will be one in country: PUC

LAHORE: With blessings of Allah Almighty, Ramazan and Eid moon will be one in the country and in this regard, meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Peshawar will prove to be a positive step in the right direction, said Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Following the meeting with Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Tahir Ashrafi said that they want to unite the nation, and every decision will be decided in the light of Quran and Sunnah with assistance of scientific knowledge and testimony. He said that new Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will, with God willing, establish new traditions.

Ashrafi said that the priorities of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are clear and as per the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, consensus on Ramazan and Eid moon was the first and foremost priority. “We want to give the nation the gift of one Ramazan and one Eid with consensus,” said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take assistance with scientific knowledge and witnesses will be judged in accordance with the provisions of Islamic law. Ashrafi termed the decision of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to hold its meeting in Peshawar for Ramazan in the right direction and said that he hoped that the complaint regarding the testimony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ulema would be resolved.

All available resources will be provided to the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee as per instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make sure Eid and Ramazan on the same day, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, adding that Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri is in coordination with all respective stakeholders in this regard.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is an independent and capable scholar and pinned hopes that he will overcome the difficulties and ambiguities relating moon sighting controversies in the country. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that he will fulfill the trust and confidence placed in him by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation and decide the sighting of the moon in the light of Quran and Sunnah using scientific knowledge for consulting the witnesses.