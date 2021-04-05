7 deaths, 981 COVID-19 cases in a day in twin cities

Islamabad: The intensity of the third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is on a continuous increase hinting that there is almost no control on the spread of the virus particularly in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district and it is obvious from the fact that the weekly positivity and number of cases have been registering a constant rise at least for the last eight weeks. The spread of the virus is much faster in the federal capital where the positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded as 11.28 per cent in the last one week from March 29 to April 4 with 5317 new cases reported in the last seven days.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate is on a continuous increase as it was 1.57 per cent in the first week of February with only 575 cases from February 1 to 7 while in the second week of February, the positivity rate turned out to be 2.07 per cent with reports of 656 COVID-19 cases. From February 15 to 21, the positivity rate was 2.61 per cent with 807 cases and in the fourth week, the rate was 2.65 per cent with 857 cases.