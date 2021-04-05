close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 5, 2021

Terrorist killed in N Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted Area Sanitisation Operation in Dewagar, North Waziristan on reported presence of terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist, Zahiduddin resident of Dewagar, North Waziristan, was killed. The killed terrorist was an active member of TTP in Dewagar and Kharseen areas. He remained actively involved in target killings, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and planting IEDs.

