PDM is no more: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is no more. Addressing a ceremony, Sheikh Rashid said that negotiations with India could not take place unless any developments on Kashmir issue took place. Interior Minister further said that ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is a welcome step. Talking about PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Sheikh Rashid said that no application regarding the removal of Maryam from Exit Control List is received yet. Federal minister further said that Jahangir Tareen did not contact him as well. Matters related to sugar scandal and money laundering are the domain of Shehzad Akbar.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will benefit from differences between PPP and PML-N.

He said that he is witnessing it for the first time in his life that opposition parties are issuing show cause notices to each other.

Sheikh Rashid reiterated that opposition is not a threat to government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He also rebuffed reports of Maryam Nawaz' departure and said that it is out of question that government will allow her to go abroad.