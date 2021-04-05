PML-N, PPP now parties of immature politicians: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that Maryam Nawaz’ politics had restricted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to only central Punjab.

He said that the PML-N and PPP had become the parties of immature politicians.

Talking to media persons, the federal minister while reacting to internal differences between members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said that before this they were against Prime Minister Imran Khan and now they are fighting each other.

“Half of the political parties in PDM support PML-N while other half support PPP,” he added.

The federal minister also claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar enjoys full support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.