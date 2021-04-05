close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
April 5, 2021

PML-N, PPP now parties of immature politicians: Fawad

Top Story

A
Agencies
April 5, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that Maryam Nawaz’ politics had restricted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to only central Punjab.

He said that the PML-N and PPP had become the parties of immature politicians.

Talking to media persons, the federal minister while reacting to internal differences between members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said that before this they were against Prime Minister Imran Khan and now they are fighting each other.

“Half of the political parties in PDM support PML-N while other half support PPP,” he added.

The federal minister also claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar enjoys full support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Latest News

More From Top Story