Three Afghan troops killed in Kabul car-bombing

KABUL: A car bombing on Sunday killed at least three Afghan security personnel and injured 12 others, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban, a British wire service reported.

While attacks have continued unabated in Afghanistan, the Taliban has rarely taken responsibility since the formal start of peace talks and an agreement with the United States last year.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz confirmed the casualties in Sunday’s bombing in the Paghman district of Kabul and said the numbers could rise.

The Taliban, in a statement, claimed that 45 Afghan security force members had been killed or injured in the blast.

They also issued a warning against what it called continued air strikes in a number of areas of Afghanistan, saying that they violate an agreement between the Taliban and the United States.

That agreement envisages the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan by May 1 in exchange for peace guarantees from the Taliban and peace talks with the US-backed Afghan government.