‘Geo-economic’ ran into sand

The much flaunted about narrative to prioritize ‘geo-economic’ over geo-politics’ could not withstand the first arc of strategic headwind as it ran into sand when the PTI government immediately obliged the other stakeholders by reversing the decision of importing sugar, cotton and cotton yarn from India. It was apparently contemplated to benefit the local consumers and the small textile industry. The decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to import sugar and cotton from India was enthusiastically announced by the newly appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar unleashing euphoria of the commencement of meaningful peace process between two the countries. The prime minister also approved the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision to import the commodities evidently suggesting the first good step to the culmination of the ‘geo-economic’ doctrine entailing major paradigm shift. But, it was short lived, ironically.

The swift backtracking of the decision of the ECC suggested the major policy decision was made in isolation without taking into account strategic implications. Sadly, this haste indeed made waste optimizing the lack of coordination at the highest policy level reinforcing the perception that the incumbent government leadership was not cut for the onerous job of good governance. The faux pas was startling. The leadership might have been oozing in vision, in ideas and in meticulous planning since it came to power. The allowance of afterthought might not be given in this case entailing such an important policy decision like undertaking trade with India in the background of revocation of special status of the Indian held Kashmir by India in August 2019. It could not be possibly in the wildest imagination to go ahead on the subject without going through the laborious process of policy formulation destined to take care of loose ends. Without going into the merits and demerits, it seemed the requisite consultation might have not been adhered to that it deserved. How worrying indeed, if so?

It clearly manifested that the decision was taken without taking all stakeholders on board whose inputs in such policy decisions carry the decisive weightage. The withdrawal of the decision on the following day may explicitly reinforce what is being talked about. Indeed, the ECC decisions are subject to the approval of the Cabinet. The Cabinet did not endorse ECC’s decision after having been briefed by the relevant quarters articulating the deep rooted strategic implications with unenviable consequences.

The Cabinet could not afford to see the other side as the briefing was seemingly so thorough and comprehensive leaving no room for the Cabinet members to question the assessment. Resultantly, the opening of trade with India may remain in limbo during the unforeseeable future because the first wrong step may follow cascade of setbacks to the utter frustration of the people of the two countries. The dark clouds are thickening again those briefly shattered letting the ray of hope pass through, but to no avail.

How embarrassing, if not naïve, the ECC’s agenda item like trade with India was not apparently discussed threadbare although it was profoundly important at whatever angel we looked at. This put the question mark on the decision making process that should be efficient, credible and reliable. It was not an ordinary subject that did not merit consultation and approval at the highest level.

What had seemingly happened was that the government had been under immense pressure throughout due to huge rise in prices of food items resulting in perceived plummeting of its political standing among the masses with the potential of dampening ruling party’s political future as collateral. The new finance minister, powered by the new elevation, seemingly presented this solution to bring down the prices of sugar in the first place followed by enhancing trade links to the benefit of the home economy and the domestic consumers. The minister was seemingly right. The prime minister might have given the green signal in good faith, or also wanted to test the water. The prime minister seemingly could not anticipate the magnitude of the reaction probably in the context of ‘geo-economic’ prioritization, entailing sea-change in trade relations without pressing too much on the settlement of core issues between the two countries.

The prime minister, however, made it clear afterwards that resumption of trade links with India were contingent upon restoring the IHK status as it was prior to August 5, 2019. So, the window was slammed shut. The deciphering of the prioritization of ‘geo-economic’ by the government functionaries seemingly read too much between the lines. The fierce opposition of ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Interior in the Cabinet meeting might facilitate the people to understand the whole perspective of swift retreating.

The mea culpa was the ECC decision, was announced by the finance minister in a well-attended press conference that understandably attracted the high-key coverage in the whole media around the world due to its enormous news value. It was also apparently imbedded in huge diplomatic overtones suggesting major paradigm shift in the country’s foreign policy. This was not misplaced because the understanding between the two countries, India and Pakistan, on the cooling -down of the LOC in the recent past was quite fresh in the memory of the people. The assertion of the prime minister and the army chief at the forum of Security Dialogue, Islamabad, were enough to suggest the change in the wind. Furthermore, exchange of pleasantries between the Indian and Pakistan prime ministers upped euphoria that something exciting was in the offing. The media, political analysts and people in general were generally favorably inclined to the ‘thaw’ considering that new chapter of relations between the two countries might be unfolding for the good of the two countries and the people. The narrative of doable be taken first and undoable later might be reinforcing again as the only viable and sustainable option to build relations on realistic basis.

The reality check will surely endorse that trading and trade diplomacy have been increasingly becoming popular at the world stage notwithstanding the prevalence of clash of geo-political interests among the states those are rooted in the lingering regional, ideological and strategic conflict. Understandably, in today’s world these complex issues are not allowed to keep the trading and trade relations hostage to these differences. USA and China, competing world powers, have been major trading partners despite the diametrical ideological differences mired in human rights violations, currency value problems, problematic intellectual property rights and above all, US two China policies.

Despite all these diplomatic oddities, the Chinese exports to the US valued at staggering $417b and US export to China $163b during 2019. India and China while maintaining their position on the border disputes have been increasing trade by leaps and bounds. Chinese exports to India stood at $59b and India’s export to the country were $19b during 2020, and the upward trend has been continuing unabatedly.

All the mentioned countries have been reaping the fruits of increased trading for the benefit of the people without compromising their stated position on longstanding issues. The recognition of the primacy of trading among the nations has been assuming increasing sway across the board. The countries those prefer to stick to the moth-eaten policy, first settlement of the issues, are seemingly net losers whichever angel their strategy is reviewed. ‘Connectivity brings prosperity and isolation poverty’ is the proven fundamental of development, a way to economic security imbedded in stability, security and prosperity.

Pakistan, unfortunately, most of its part, falls in the category of the countries those have been insisting on the first settlement of the issues followed by the overall normalizations. This had not worked as the core issues remained unsettled and rather exacerbated with depleting prospects of their resolution during the foreseeable future. This policy might not be worthwhile that had been in the rut for last seventy years and might remain so during another seventy years at a devastating cost. It needs thorough review. It may be kept in mind that diplomacy can achieve unthinkable that cannot be imagined to be achieved through undiplomatic or military means.

This may be more so in the context of India and Pakistan as being the nuclear powers. The war is no more an option. Pakistan may not defeat India in conventional war and India, and indeed the whole world, cannot afford nuclear conflict. So this stalemate requires innovation and forward looking approach to break the logjam.

Civilian leaderships in the past have generally been in favour of establishing trade relations with India while continuing of extending moral, diplomatic and political support to the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people as per the resolution of the UN Security Council. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, during his premiership, pro-actively reached out to establish trade relations with India. A lot of ground was covered in this regard during high level exchanges between the delegates of the two countries. The then prime minister wanted to reciprocate ‘Most Favored Nation Status’ unilaterally granted to Pakistan by Indian government led by former prime minister, Manmohan Singh. But his sincere efforts could not bear fruit as he was intimidated by a big protest of Pakistan Dafa-i-Council at Wagah border, perhaps on the behest of hawks, against reciprocating the most favored nation status to India. That was the end of the concerted effort of the elected government. PML-N previous government was also keen to normalize trade relations with India but could not as hawks were too assertive and powerful, though for the wrong reasons. So, normalization of relations between India and Pakistan remained as elusive as ever, unfortunately.

The latest snub by the US to exclude Pakistan from the list of countries to attend climate change summit may open the eyes of the policy makers in favour of coarse correction.

