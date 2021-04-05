Taxila people decry price hike

TAXILA: Before the advent of Holy month of Ramazan, price hike of daily use items have created tension among the public as the prices of fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, agricultural commodities and other items have been increased by the shopkeepers.

The sellers in the market have become moneygrubbers, who are only interested in making or earning profit. Though district administration has issued an official price list of daily-use items but a vast gap exists between official and market rates and it seems that price control magistrates have failed to control the increasing prices of the commodities.

The price of chicken has been increased to Rs350 per kg, mutton to Rs1200kg and beef to Rs700kg, while the rates of vegetables have also been increased by the shopkeepers.

The retailers are of the view that if administration assures them of supply of items at officially fixed rates, they would have no problem selling the commodities at official prices.

Meanwhile, the citizens have shown deep concerns over the situation and said that profiteers had made a strategy to gain maximum profit in Ramazan. They have demanded the high-ups to take action and deal the hoarders and profiteers with an iron hand.

In Wah Cantt, 1kg sugar is available for Rs105, chicken is being sold for Rs450 a kg, cooking oil is retailing at Rs280 per litre, while the prices of pulses have also witnessed an increase. Similarly, the prices of sugar, chicken, fruits, vegetables, and other essential items have also moved up in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantt.

In Hassan Abdal, the price of mutton has gone up to as high as Rs1,200 per kg, as compared to its earlier rate of Rs900, while the rate of chicken meat has shot up by Rs25 per kg.

Talking to The News, citizens said due to an increase in the prices of the essential commodities, they are in a dilemma over what to buy and what to forego. Shopkeepers, on the other hand, said the prices of essential commodities were moving up as the supply had reduced.