Police detain people on staging protest for missing persons

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested dozens of people, including women, minors and teenagers, on the order of assistant commissioner (City) and shifted them to Kohsar Police Station.

Protest demonstration was staged by some families of missing persons in front of the National Press Club Islamabad. The protesting people, including women and children, chanted slogans against the administration and police to register their grievances against the government policies on upturning of missing persons.

Meanwhile, the assistance commissioner on duty ordered the police to arrest the protesting people, consequently, the police cordoned off the area and arrested dozens of people, including women and children.