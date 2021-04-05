Two killed over land dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and a woman sustained injuries when rivals allegedly opened fire on them in Oghi on Sunday.
Police sources said that Khayal Muhammad and his cousin Muhammad Ibrahim were killed and a woman Zarina Bibi, who is stated to be the wife of latter, received bullet injuries when Muhammad Khalid, Mohammad Naeedm and their accomplice allegedly opened fire on them over a land dispute.
The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Oghi wherefrom doctors referred Zarina Bibi to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra.