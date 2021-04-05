Two killed over land dispute

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and a woman sustained injuries when rivals allegedly opened fire on them in Oghi on Sunday.

Police sources said that Khayal Muhammad and his cousin Muhammad Ibrahim were killed and a woman Zarina Bibi, who is stated to be the wife of latter, received bullet injuries when Muhammad Khalid, Mohammad Naeedm and their accomplice allegedly opened fire on them over a land dispute.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Oghi wherefrom doctors referred Zarina Bibi to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra.