‘Corrupt family’ trying to flee country, say government officials

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan, while pointing to reports of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s going abroad, has said that the “corrupt family always tried to flee abroad because they accumulated everything outside the country”.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that their (Nawaz family’s) business, properties, and everything had been made by the corruption and money laundering. He said they had come to Pakistan to rule the country and after plundering the people’s money, they easily went back but this time Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give them NRO.

Special Assistant to the PM Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted: “Yesterday evening another representative of the NRO was sent back and the people could see the silent-mode ‘Baji’ [sister] would be online on Twitter again. They beg for NRO through the backdoor and promise full support, but after being refused the drama would be on again too. Baji the story has got old, please try some new tricks.”

In another tweet, Dr Shahbaz Gill said the way Maryam called the prime minister exposes that Nawaz Sharif was not only a failed prime minister but was also unable to educate [his daughter].

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said the during the two and a half years of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan devastated economy has been stabilized. Exports have seen an upward trend and now there are new possibilities of investment opportunities “Ehsaas programme launched to reduce poverty, provision of excellent health facilities through ‘Insaf Card’, work started at the dams, housing programme, setting up two new cities and ‘Panahgah’ programme for the people,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: “Another step towards the welfare state; the residents of Islamabad can also receive free healthcare services, which was started from KP, and these services would be available in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and Punjab. This is the change, and it is Naya Pakistan.”