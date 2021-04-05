MD SEF visits deceased students’ families

SUKKUR: Managing Director Sindh Education Foundation, Abdul Kabeer Kazi, visited village Ghulam Hussain Marri to condole with the parents of seven students, who were killed five days ago in a road accident at Kot Lalo in Khairpur. He presented a cheque of Rs100,000 to each family of the deceased. The MD, on the occasion, told the parents that the Model School Ghulam Nabi Arain would be dedicated to the deceased students.