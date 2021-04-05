Rains forecast for twin cities

Islamabad: The Met Office has forecast a rainy spell in the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, from Monday to Wednesday.

According to it, dust-thunderstorm with rain will occur in upper and central parts of the country due to westerly weather system, which is likely to enter the country early on Monday and persist until Wednesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (a few Hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal from Sunday (night) to Wednesday.

Also, rain-wind/thunderstorm (hailstorm) is expected in Jhelum Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad and Jhang on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat and Chaman from Sunday (night) to Tuesday. Dust-thunderstorm/ rain is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan Sukkur, Larkana and D.I. Khan during the period.