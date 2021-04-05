Police detain people on staging protest for missing persons

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested dozens of people, including women, minors and teenagers, on the order of assistant commissioner (City) and shifted them to Kohsar Police Station.

A demonstration was staged by some families of missing persons in front of the National Press Club, Islamabad. The protesting people, including women and children, chanted slogans against the administration and police to register their grievances.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner on duty ordered the police to arrest the protesting people, consequently, the police cordoned off the area and arrested dozens of people, including women and children, loaded them in two police trucks and vans and shifted them to Kohsar Police Station.