1,073 cases registered in Lahore over SOPs violation

LAHORE: Police have registered 1,073 cases in different areas of the city for violating Corona SOPs. According to a police spokesperson, 525 cases were registered for non-observance of mask while 548 cases were registered for violation of Corona SOPs.

City Division police registered 25 cases on mask and 101 cases on Corona SOPs violations. Cantt Division police registered 125 cases on mask and 33 on Corona SOPs violations. Model Town Division police registered 168 cases on mask and 252 cases on Corona SOPs violations.

Iqbal Town Division police registered 66 cases on mask and 69 cases Corona SOPs violations. Similarly, Civil Lines Division police registered 59 cases on mask and 46 cases on Corona SOPs violations. Sadar Division police registered 148 cases for not wearing mask and 62 on violation of Corona SOPs.