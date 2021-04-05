Buzdar takes notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of two patients due to the alleged negligence in ICU of DG Khan Teaching Hospital and sought a report from commissioner DG Khan.
The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and said that legal action would be taken against those responsible. He said that negligence in treatment and looking after patients in hospitals would not be tolerated.