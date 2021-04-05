PML-Q always served country: Shujaat, Elahi

LAHORE:All Pakistan Muslim League Central Secretary General Mehrene Malik Adam called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and announced joining the PML-Q.

PML-Q Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha was also present in the meeting. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that PML-Q was the only party which had always given priority to the ideology of Pakistan and served the country.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi welcomed Mehrene Malik Adam into the party’s fold and assured that her experience and love for the country would be used for the betterment of the party and the country.

He said, “The upcoming local government election is one of our priorities and we need to work together for that.” The experienced office-bearers and workers of the party will definitely lead the way in this regard, he said.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi asked Senator Kamil Ali Agha to stay in touch with Mehrene Malik Adam and determine her responsibilities in the party. Mehrene Malik Adam thanked them and said, “I am back in the original Muslim League. The services of Chaudhry brothers for the country and the nation are commendable. I pay tribute to you for leading the country and the nation in every difficult time.”