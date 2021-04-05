Three kite sellers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lahore police arrested three kite sellers and recovered hundreds of kites from their possession. On the directions of Cantt SP Saeed Aziz, a Defence police team launched a crackdown and arrested the kite sellers- Saal Hassan, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Waseem. A case was registered against the arrested accused. Further investigation was underway.