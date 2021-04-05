close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
April 5, 2021

Three kite sellers held

Lahore

April 5, 2021

LAHORE:Lahore police arrested three kite sellers and recovered hundreds of kites from their possession. On the directions of Cantt SP Saeed Aziz, a Defence police team launched a crackdown and arrested the kite sellers- Saal Hassan, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Waseem. A case was registered against the arrested accused. Further investigation was underway.

