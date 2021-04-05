Two girls reunited with families

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lahore police traced two missing girls and reunited with their families. Nawankot Investigation police traced a girl Aqdas, 18, and handed her over to her family. Similarly, South Cantt Investigation police traced a girl Nadia, 22, and reunited her with her family. Both the girls had left their houses unnoticed due to domestic issues.