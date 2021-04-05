close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 5, 2021

Two girls reunited with families

Lahore

LAHORE:Lahore police traced two missing girls and reunited with their families. Nawankot Investigation police traced a girl Aqdas, 18, and handed her over to her family. Similarly, South Cantt Investigation police traced a girl Nadia, 22, and reunited her with her family. Both the girls had left their houses unnoticed due to domestic issues.

