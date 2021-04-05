Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather continued to prevail in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted partly cloudy weather with dry conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts until Thursday. They predicted that weather would remain hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury touched 46°C while in Lahore it was 33.6°C and minimum was 15.2°C.