District Police Lines weekly performance

LAHORE:District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report on Sunday. Over 63 platoons were dispatched on daily basis and more than 355 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. During the last week, 247 personnel of Dolphin Squad, 20 of Security Division, 28 of Railway Police and 32 personnel of Police Lines security duty were given fire practice at the firing range.

The Judicial Wing produced 3,538 accused from District Lahore and 44 accused from other districts safely in various courts. Dolphin, PRU: Dolphin and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 237 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Dolphin and PRU helped around five people on different roads of the city, checked more than 436,000 motorbikes, 1,166 vehicles and more than 433,000 persons. Around 917 motorbikes and six vehicles were impounded and 260 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 29 criminals on charges of kite flying, wheelie-doing, fireworks and firing in the air.