Country can’t afford complete lockdown: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that country cannot afford a complete lockdown.

Therefore, in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government is taking steps to provide services to people through its public departments while business activities are also running with some necessary measures.

In his statement issued here Sunday, he said that by following precautions we can protect ourselves from the third wave of the corona. He requested the people to follow the SOPs, wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid going to crowded areas. He added that taking proper precautionary measures was the only way to stay safe until the process of vaccination completes. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking all possible steps to save the citizens from the corona.

Vaccination of citizens above 60 years has been started while the process of registration of the citizens above 50 years is going on. Adequate steps are being taken to stop the spread of the virus without affecting business activities.

However, the public must follow the SOPs because this is the only way to fight this dangerous virus, concluded the minister. 95 kanal land retrieved: Police and district administration conducted a joint operation in Jandiala Manawan and retrieved 95 kanal land from the land grabbers.

According to SP Cantt, the land grabbers Amir alias Mitho, Abid and Shaukat had been occupying 95 kanals of land for a long time. The affectee made a written request to the CCPO office to look into the matter, on which the police along with local administration took action.