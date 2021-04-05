Overcharging continues on perishable items

LAHORE: The district government has failed to control overcharging, but busy showing performance on twitter while consumers are at the mercy of sellers and vendors.

Unavailability of sugar at official rates of Rs85 per kg continued as shopkeepers refused to sell it at official rates since they were purchasing it from wholesale at higher rates. The sale of all perishable things is higher than the official rates. Fruits and vegetables were sold above the notified rates in wholesale market of Badamibagh and Singhpura. Ramazan is around the coroner while the government performance is not moving above holding price control meetings and issuing verbal orders. Consumers are affected by artificial inflation due to overall bad governance and poorly managed economic policies.

The price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs17 fixed at Rs228 per kg, while it sold at Rs260 to 240 to 250 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs331 per kg, and sold Rs350 to 420 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, B-Grade Rs30 to 32 per kg, mixed sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg, potato white fixed Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, and C-grade at Rs16 to 18 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs25 to 35 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs41 to 43 per kg, and C-grade at Rs37 to 39 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs85 to 90 per kg, lower quality sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, garlic Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg. Both Ginger Chinese and Thai was gained by Rs35 to 40 per kg, fixed at Rs300 to 310 per kg, and sold at Rs360 to 400 per kg.

Biter gourd was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Spinach was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Zucchini farm was unchanged at Rs35 to 37 per kg, and zucchini long gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, both sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, Zucchni local was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, lemon local was gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs215 to 225 per kg, not sold. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs50 to 150 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg.