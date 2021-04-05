Tight security arrangements made on Easter

LAHORE:Lahore police provided foolproof security to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter. Strict security arrangements were put in place for the people coming to worship in churches. The DIG Operations Lahore reviewed security arrangements at various churches, including Cathedral Church on The Mall Road, Naulakha Presbyterian, Catholic Church and Lawrence Road. He met with the pastors and administrators of the churches.

Pastor Rev Shahid Meraj presented a bouquet to the DIG Operations on behalf of church administration and also cut a cake with him. The DIG Operations directed the police officers and men on duty to be on high alert. He said that every person visiting the churches should be allowed to enter only after a thorough search. He said that foolproof security was provided to all the churches in the City. An additional number of police personnel and snipers was deployed at sensitive churches. Effective patrolling by Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite Force teams was ensured around the churches.