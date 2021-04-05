Two held for manhandling cop, wife

LAHORE:Police arrested two persons for manhandling a cop and his wife in Defence B a day ago.

The cop Haider along with his wife and two children was on his way in a car when the accused namely Kasab Jutt, Ali Hussain Jutt and Abu Bakar intercepted his vehicle and tortured him and his wife. gunned down: A 28-year old man was gunned down in the Naulakha area on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Rashid Masih. The incident took place near Pathi Ground, Naulakha. The body of the victim was shifted to morgue. found dead: A 26-year old youth died under mysterious circumstances in the Subzazar area.

The victim identified as Ahmed Ali was recovered dead from a flat in Awan Town, Subzazar, where he had come to see his friend Maryam. Police shifted the body to morgue. hit to death: A man was killed by a teenage driver in the Nawab Town area. Police arrested the accused car driver who was later identified as Abdullah.