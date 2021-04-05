Govt to come up to people’s expectations: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the government will come up to the expectations of the people and will fulfill its promises. The incumbent government has put the country on the road to progress and soon people will get good news.

He further maintained that the government was trying to bring the fruits of development at the people’s doorstep. The general public has given a mandate to the PTI government to address their deprivations. Under the policy of composite development, separate development packages are being given to every district.

He further stated that development was the right of every backward city, town and village. A comprehensive strategy is being evolved for addressing the 70 years’ deprivations. A number of projects are being launched in Punjab to generate employment opportunities. PTI is a torchbearer of the rights of the deprived segment of society in the true sense. No one will be allowed to create a hurdle to the progress and development of the country. He said that transparency and merit were being promoted in administrative affairs. Setting up of university in every district will fulfill the mission of promotion of education. The development of the entire province, including Southern Punjab, is our mission, he added.

GREETS: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday greeted the Christian community on Easter and cut a cake in the ceremony held at Chief Minister’s Office. MPA Haroon Imran Gill, Pastor Raheel Jan Gill and others attended the function.

The chief minister and others prayed for the solidarity of the country and the nation. Usman Buzdar said that Easter promotes the message of love and brotherhood. He said that he was glad to participate in this function. “We equally share the joys of the Christian community and will stand beside them in their time of trial” said Usman Buzdar.

He said keeping in view the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining social distance was necessary. SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretaries and other officials were also present on this occasion.

takes notice: The chief minister has taken notice of death of two patients due to the alleged negligence in ICU of DG Khan Teaching Hospital and sought a report from Commissioner DG Khan. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and said that legal action would be taken against the responsible. He said that negligence in treatment and looking after patients in hospitals would not be tolerated at any cost.