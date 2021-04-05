close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
AFP
April 5, 2021

Belfast protesters hurl petrol bombs

DUBLIN: Northern Ireland police said on Sunday that Unionist protesters threw 30 petrol bombs at officers and torched cars during a night of "disorder" in a suburb of northern Belfast. The violent clashes on Saturday evening came after protesters hurled manhole covers, masonry and petrol bombs at police late on Friday in another loyalist neighbourhood and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis appealed for calm.

