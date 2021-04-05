Florida community under threat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was due Sunday to visit the site of a leaking toxic wastewater reservoir, threatening nearby homes and an environmental disaster in the sensitive Tampa Bay.
DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday to free up additional funds to tackle the potential crisis at Piney Point in the Tampa Bay area, where a plastic liner at the reservoir holding hundreds of millions of gallons of toxic and slightly radioactive water has sprung a leak.