Republicans dangle ‘easy’ win for trimmed Biden plan

Washington: Republicans opened the door on Sunday to supporting a pared down version of Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, saying concentrating on physical improvements would deliver an "easy bipartisan win" for the US president.

Biden’s American Jobs Plan -- the second massive spending initiative of his 10-week old administration, after a $1.9 trillion short-term Covid rescue bill -- would modernize America’s public works and make its energy system greener.

But the proposal announced last week faces major hurdles in Congress amid criticism from Republicans and business lobbies who oppose the higher corporate taxes that would pay the bill.