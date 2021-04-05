Canada surpasses 1m Covid-19 cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TORONTO: Canada on Sunday crossed the threshold of one million coronavirus cases as the country faces a third wave of infections, forcing several provinces to tighten restrictions in recent days.
With 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 announced in British Columbia on Saturday evening, Canada topped one million cases since the start of the pandemic, according to figures reported by Canadian broadcasters. Just over 23,000 people have died.