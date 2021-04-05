27 buffaloes burn to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Twenty-seven buffaloes burnt to dead and eight others were seriously injured after a fire broke out in Bin Qasim Town’s cattle colony in Haji Jabli Goth on Sunday. The owner of the cattle farm, where the incident took place, said he had solar electricity system, but he had no idea what caused the fire. Responding to phone calls for help, firefighters arrived at the farm and put out the blaze.