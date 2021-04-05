Missing minor girl found dead in manhole

The body of a 10-year-old missing girl was found in a manhole on Hawkesbay Road on Sunday. According to police, the girl’s father, Nisar Ahmed, had registered a complaint at the Mauripur Police Station on April 1 that his daughter Habiba had gone on missing while she was playing outside their home in a locality in Mauripur. SHO Saqib Ahmed said police were trying to obtain CCTV footage to ascertain whether her death was the result of an accident or a murder.