close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 5, 2021

Missing minor girl found dead in manhole

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 5, 2021

The body of a 10-year-old missing girl was found in a manhole on Hawkesbay Road on Sunday. According to police, the girl’s father, Nisar Ahmed, had registered a complaint at the Mauripur Police Station on April 1 that his daughter Habiba had gone on missing while she was playing outside their home in a locality in Mauripur. SHO Saqib Ahmed said police were trying to obtain CCTV footage to ascertain whether her death was the result of an accident or a murder.

Latest News

More From Karachi