A career diplomat’s life

Reminiscences Of My Wanderings is the book authored by former ambassador Arif Kamal. In it, he describes how his family migrated from Jammu during the tumultuous events of 1947 in which hundreds of thousands of Muslims were brutally massacred. His father, a medical doctor, was soon called up to serve in AJK where he served in Poonch, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

Mirpur had the deepest imprint on the future diplomat-in-making. Here he became one of the founding fathers of Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation, drafted its constitution and designed its flag as its first secretary information. He closely interacted with the nationalists of the town while Mangla Dam was undergoing construction and an anti-dam movement was run by people who were worried about what would happen to them once displaced from their ancestral homes.

Here he received the best attention of the high calibre staff that could be matched only in Government College Lahore. After graduating from Mirpur, he joined the department of political science in Punjab University, Lahore.

At the time, Punjab University had world class faculty. Moreover, there were a lot of foreign students—Palestinians, Turks and Africans—and interacting with them was an education in building friendly relations. It became manifest during his posting in Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan, where he met his old Palestinian buddies.

With a master’s degree he took up teaching in his previous alma mater, Government College Mirpur. Soon afterwards, he joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan as a lateral entrant. During his initial posting in Kuwait, his drooping moustache caught the attention of the then military dictator Ziaul Haq who, taking him for a radical, purged him with others. Thus, once again he found himself teaching in Mirpur. But within a year, he took a test and interview conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission, after which he took up the Iran Desk in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He served in the foreign service of Pakistan for 34 years during which he was posted in Japan, USSR, Canada, KSA, Qatar and Jordan. After superannuation, he became chair of Global Studies at the Institute for Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis at the National Defence University, Islamabad, where he served for another 10 years.

In 2004, while posted in Jordan, he received his credentials as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Palestine, but in spite of the good wishes on both sides, he could not cross the bridge to enter Ramallah and present his credentials to the Palestinian Authority.

Yet, he lovingly recalls his two encounters with Chairman Yasser Arafat, once in Kuwait when introduced as a young Kashmiri from Pakistan. At this time, Arafat asked him to raise his fist along with his and chant ‘revolution until victory’. The second encounter is a sad story. It was in 2004 when Arafat was in transit, disembarking from a helicopter and boarding a military aircraft leaving for Paris. This was his last appearance as a living man.

The author reproduces a vivid picture of his rendezvous with the leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in the valley and as a track II diplomat. His sojourn in his in-laws’ ancestral home in Sopore and his own roots in Jammu are interesting in their own way.

The book, though non-fiction, has all the elements of a first-rate fiction because it never reduces the interest of the reader from the beginning to the end.

The writer of this review is a retired academic from Mirpur, based at Bradford since mid-2003.