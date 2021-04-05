Japan’s Kajitani wins Augusta National Women’s Amateur

WASHINGTON: Tsubasa Kajitani beat Emilia Migliaccio in a playoff to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday as the Georgia venue prepared to host the Masters.

The 17-year-old from Japan rolled in a five-foot par putt at the first extra hole to win the second edition of the event.

Kajitani carded a final-round 72 and American Migliaccio carded a 70 as both finished at one-over par.

They returned to the 18th tee for the playoff, both finding the fairway. Migliaccio, a 21-year-old who plays college golf at Wake Forest, pushed her approach right of a greenside bunker, her third shot landing in the bunker.

Kajitani, meanwhile, hit her approach shot to the back right of the green, her birdie attempt leaving her a testing putt for par.

Kajitani had seemed in control, with a two-shot lead with two holes to play.

But she took a double bogey at the 17th and with Migliaccio in the clubhouse at one-over, Kajitani had to par the last hole of regulation to force a playoff.

She was in a fairway bunker off the tee, laid up and made par.

Six players—Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Rachel Heck, Emma Spitz, Karen Fredgaard and second-round co-leaders Ingrid Lindblad and Rose Zhang—tied for third place, one stroke behind Kajitani and Migliaccio.

Kajitani, ranked 26th in the world amateur rankings, entered the final round tied for fifth place.