Chelsea’s Zouma wants strong reaction to West Brom thrashing

LONDON: Kurt Zouma has urged Chelsea to “react strongly” after Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten start came to a stunning end in Saturday’s 5-2 thrashing against West Bromwich Albion.

Chelsea boss Tuchel had gone 14 games without defeat in all competitions since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

But Zouma was part of a Chelsea defence torn apart by struggling West Brom after his fellow centre-back Thiago Silva was sent off in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

After seven successive clean-sheets, Chelsea slumped to a damaging defeat that puts their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League in danger. The Blues take on Porto in Seville in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday and Zouma admits they need an immediate response.

“The result speaks for itself. Everyone is very disappointed, but it’s just one game and we need to get back to what we were doing before the international break and, hopefully, we will get back to it as soon as possible,” Zouma told Chelsea’s website.

“There’s no time to find excuses. We didn’t win the game, we lost badly, and it’s a very difficult game to swallow, but we have to because we’ve got another game in midweek and we have to prepare for that. We have to bounce back. We have to react strongly and this is what we are going to do.”

He added: “There are days when it’s not your day. Everyone’s very disappointed, there’s not much I can say.”