tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The third wave of Covid-19 is dangerous for children as well. It is good to note that schools are already closed in different parts of the country. This much-needed step will definitely keep children protected.
It is the responsibility of parents to take precautionary measures. Children must be taught to use hand sanitisers frequently. At present, prevention is the only cure.
Rehana Rafique
Peshawar