Mon Apr 05, 2021
April 5, 2021

Precautionary measures

Newspost

 
The third wave of Covid-19 is dangerous for children as well. It is good to note that schools are already closed in different parts of the country. This much-needed step will definitely keep children protected.

It is the responsibility of parents to take precautionary measures. Children must be taught to use hand sanitisers frequently. At present, prevention is the only cure.

Rehana Rafique

Peshawar

