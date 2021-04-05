No one can deny the importance of the internet in today’s digital age. It is unfortunate that in some cities of Balochistan, including Turbat, residents are deprived of this basic facility. After the pandemic hit the country and many education institutions shifted to online learning, this problem became even more visible. Students took to the streets to record their complaints, but to no avail.

Many students cannot attend classes because there was no internet in their hometown. It is unbelievable that in today’s modern world, some parts of the country will not have the facility of the internet. The Balochistan government should launch internet services in the province. The future of students is dependent on it.

Karim Ullah

Turbat