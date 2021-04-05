There has been a hundred percent increase in electricity bills. This increase has caused so many troubles for residents of Karachi who are already affected by rising inflation. In summer, many people use air conditioning units. In the coming months, people are likely to receive even more inflated bills.

The authorities concerned need to look into this issue. For the salaried class, meeting monthly expenses has become a Herculean task. It is hoped that the Imran Khan-led government will take some steps to provide relief to people.

Qudsia Habib

Karachi