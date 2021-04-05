Truck driver makes tearful apology over Taiwan rail crash

TAIPEI: A railway maintenance worker whose truck rolled onto the tracks and sparked Taiwan’s worst train disaster in recent decades made a tearful apology on Sunday, saying he would cooperate with investigators.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in Friday’s crash, which sent a packed eight-car train hurtling into the sides of a narrow tunnel near the eastern coastal city of Hualien.

Investigators say the Taroko Express hit a truck on the line moments before it entered the tunnel. The vehicle slipped down a steep embankment and prosecutors are working on whether the driver either failed to secure the parking brake, or the brake suffered a mechanical failure.

On Sunday, the driver Lee Yi-hsiang read out an emotional statement to a bank of media cameras. “I am deeply remorseful and want to express my most sincere apologies,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “I will cooperate with the investigation by police and prosecutors to take the responsibility I should take,” he added.

Lee, 49, was part of a team who regularly inspected Taiwan’s mountainous eastern train line for landslides and other risks. He was questioned over the weekend by prosecutors and released on bail by a court pending further enquires.

As questions mounted over how packed the train was and why there were not fences on that section of the track, transport minister Lin Chia-lung offered his resignation on Sunday. But it was not accepted by the government who said he should remain in place until the results of the investigation are known.