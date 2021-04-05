Pak leadership greets Christians on Easter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wished a happy Easter to all Christian citizens of Pakistan.

On his twitter handle, the Prime Minister posted: “Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter”.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi greeted the Christian community on the occasion of Easter. The foreign minister tweeted: “Wishing all those celebrating a very Happy Easter”. The Christian community of the country celebrated Easter on Sunday.