Cross-province road trips banned on weekends as critical cases hit high

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday banned interprovincial transport on weekends for 15 days as National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar warned that the number of the country’s critical Covid cases were the highest since the epidemic began.

In a short statement, the NCOC said: “It has been decided to ban inter provincial transport for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday) with effect from 10 April 2021 (0001 hours PST) to 25 April 2021 (0059 hours PST).”

Goods, freight, medical and other emergency services will be exempt, and railways to continue to operate seven days a week with 70 per cent occupancy. The ban will be reviewed on April 20 by the NCOC. Sindh, meanwhile, sent students home for a period of two weeks over the virus situation.

Hours before, Umar called for the enforcement of precautions as the number of coronavirus patients in critical care hit 3,568 — “the highest number since covid started”. “Yesterday there were 3,468 covid patients on critical care in Pakistan. This is the highest number since Covid started. The need for strong enforcement of SOP’s is vital. Please take precautions and cooperate with administration in their enforcement efforts,” Umar said. In a follow-up tweet, he corrected himself: “Apologies the number is 3,568 not 3,468.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while interacting with the public in a telethon, called on the mask-averse public to wear them as “no one can predict how long this third wave will last”.

“God forbids, if it spreads, the government will be forced to take harsh decisions,” he warned, adding: “In that case, the poor segments of society would be affected, and the government wants to save them economically.” “I urge you (the people) to wear masks whenever you go out,” he stressed.

The PM’s aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, also urged the masses to continue making a “collective effort” to tackle the third wave. Speaking to a private news channel, he said citizens should be responsible and avoid public gatherings, shaking hands and they should wear face masks.

“Without the people’s cooperation, the fight against Covid-19 cannot be won. The role of every citizen is imperative in defeating this virus,” Dr Sultan said.

As of Sunday, active infections swelled to 60,072 after 5,020 more people tested positive for the virus and 81 died. Some 4,288 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Multan authorities, meanwhile, came up with a novel way to monitor SOP violations in public transport. The district administration has resorted to using drone cameras at bus stands of the city, across an area of 86 acres. The drones were being used to check violations on all transport vehicles at entry and exit points of the bus stand.