Can’t fight graft without judiciary’s support: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister on Sunday said without the judiciary’s backing, “Imran Khan cannot fight corruption alone” as he lamented that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad despite his government demanding a surety bond of seven billion before he left.

“If the judiciary does not give its support, we cannot fight [corruption],” Khan said while interacting with the public over the phone during a live broadcast session. “We asked for a bond of seven billion rupees for Nawaz Sharif, but the court let him go like this. Imran Khan cannot fight alone, the judiciary has to fight corruption [as well],” Khan said.

Speaking about corruption at length, Khan praised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), rapped the bureaucracy for its “ties with the old rulers”, criticised “the leader of a political party for taking pictures with the land mafia”, lamented that flowers are showered on the “corrupt” and vowed that “change is coming and now no force can stop it”.

He also spoke about inflation, where he returned to his refrain of “don’t panic” while speaking to a woman who complained about the rising prices. He told her there “is no need to panic, the government is working on inflation at all hours”, and blamed “mafias” for the rise in sugar and flour prices.

The Prime Minister said corruption was the real issue, which had permeated in all the poor countries of world and had even shaken the economies of rich ones. He referred to the steps taken by Mahathir Mohamad to lift the Malaysian economy.

Khan said the powerful elite embezzled national wealth by holding on to powerful offices as had happened in Pakistan and then resorted to laundering money as they could not hide such huge amounts in their respective countries.

According to the United Nations watchdog panel report, about one trillion dollars from poor countries were being laundered to the rich countries or tax havens, he said. The report further said about seven trillion dollars had been stashed away in rich countries, he added.

The Prime Minister said the Government of Pakistan was striving to get the laundered money back. China had sent 450 ministers to jail on corruption charges and in Singapore, a minister committed suicide after he had been arrested for corruption, he added.

The Prime Minister regretted that in Pakistan, the “corrupt elements” were given warm welcomes but said: “Insha’Allah we have to win this fight — a fight for the rule of law, which is vital for the country’s survival.”

He said in the fight, “all the corrupt elements had gathered on one platform to pull down Imran Khan’s government because it was not giving them any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance)”. “We all have to decide together to go after these corrupt elements,” he emphasised.

The Prime Minister, to a question, replied that the government had retrieved land worth Rs450 million from illegal occupants in Punjab alone. The government, he said, would not spare the “powerful mafia”, who had encroached upon its own lands and properties. The government has declared “a war against them”.

“A Lahore-based clique” had the backing of a political party, and even in past, the ministers and members of Parliament had gobbled the government’s precious lands in Punjab, he added. The mafia, he said, also encroached upon the properties of overseas Pakistanis. The Prime Minister said change could be brought through continuous struggle.

“There are two kinds of change, a bloody revolution and a change through ballot,” he said. He said judiciary is completely independent as well as NAB, which was previously controlled by governments.

Citing the Broadsheet Commission report, Khan said Justice (retd) Shaikh Azmat Saeed’s findings had divulged that the corrupt elements were protected in the scandal. “There is a difference between revolution and evolution, and the latter will take time,” he said.

The Prime Minister said his government had so far paid back billions in debt, which the previous rulers had left behind. He said for the first time, a change was being felt and no one could stop it from happening. The country in the past had only witnessed a two-party system. “Now all stand on one platform, trying to get rid of Imran Khan’s government. It is a change. The powerful, who always enjoyed being privileged, are feeling it. My government will not spare anyone,” he added.

Going after such elements, he said, had never been an easy task. Almost all the developing countries had been facing the ordeal. “It is a kind of Jihad we are waging. It’s a Jihad when you protect the feeble segments of your society,” he said.

The Prime Minister said in Punjab alone, it was detected that a whopping Rs600 billion was circulated in the accounts of sugar bookies.

He expressed his wonder that his political rivals did not talk about such changes, how the government had stabilised the country, its economy and the rupee.

“Something is happening as all the economic indicators are positive even in this pandemic,” he added. The changes, he said, could be felt in the automobile and construction sectors. Such changes would “lift” the country, even the tourism sector alone would help lift Pakistan economically, he added.

For the first time in the country’s history, the current account had been in surplus for the last seven months, he said. The Prime Minister said the first year of his government was a horrible one as the country was facing an imminent default.