Country can’t afford complete lockdown: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that country cannot afford a complete lockdown.

Therefore, in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government is taking steps to provide services to people through its public departments while business activities are also running with some necessary measures.

In his statement issued here Sunday, he said that by following precautions we can protect ourselves from the third wave of the corona. He requested the people to follow the SOPs, wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid going to crowded areas.

He added that taking proper precautionary measures was the only way to stay safe until the process of vaccination completes. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking all possible steps to save the citizens from the corona.