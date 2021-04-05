Govt to come up to people’s expectations, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the government will come up to the expectations of the people and will fulfill its promises. The incumbent government has put the country on the road to progress and soon people will get good news.

He further maintained that the government was trying to bring the fruits of development at the people’s doorstep. The general public has given a mandate to the PTI government to address their deprivations. Under the policy of composite development, separate development packages are being given to every district.

He further stated that development was the right of every backward city, town and village. A comprehensive strategy is being evolved for addressing the 70 years’ deprivations. A number of projects are being launched in Punjab to generate employment opportunities. PTI is a torchbearer of the rights of the deprived segment of society in the true sense. No one will be allowed to create a hurdle to the progress and development of the country.