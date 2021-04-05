Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to ZA Bhutto

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid has said that April 4 every year reminded them of the unforgettable services and struggle of their leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In a statement on Sunday, she said that a military dictator separated the elected prime minister from his people on April 4, 1979.

The then ruler, she said, tried to prolong his rule but ZA Bhutto was still living in the hearts of people.

She said that people would never forgive the judicial murder of ZA Bhutto, who pulled the politics from drawing rooms into the court of middle-class people.

She said Bhutto gave an identity to the people of Pakistan and made the country an atomic power. She vowed to convey the message of Bhutto to each and every corner of the country.