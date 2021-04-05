Pashto mushaira held in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: A Pashto mushaira was held to pay tribute to late Pashto poet Ewaz Khan Mohmand here on Sunday.

A Pashto book titled “Da Watan Mena” authored by the late poet was also launched on the occasion.

A large number of Pashto poets attended the event and paid rich tributes to the late poet.

His son Malik Jamshed Khan, Malik Zahid Khan Musakhel, Maulana Attaullah Rahmani, Maulana Abdul Manan, Malik Bakht Mohammad, Malik Israr Khan and others attended the mushaira.